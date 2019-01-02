Efforts on to extradite individuals with role in 26/11 from US: VK Singh

The Central government is engaged with the relevant authorities for the extradition of US-based individuals for their role in 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said that in pursuance of the same, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently visited the US on December 13-15, 2018 for discussion with the concerned authorities.

"The Government of India has engaged with relevant US authorities, under terms of the India-US Extradition Treaty of 1997, for the extradition of US-based individuals for their role in the 26/11/2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai," he said.

"These consultations have been held by means of meetings, visits, and teleconferences. Most recently, a team from the National Investigation Agency visited the US on December 13-15, 2018 for discussion with the US authorities," added the minister. He also stated that the United States has expressed its commitment towards working with its international partners to identify and bring to justice those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attack. "During the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on September 6, 2018, both sides called on Pakistan to bring to justice expeditiously the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, Uri, and other cross-border terrorist attacks," Singh said his reply. A series of attacks by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist ravaged nation's financial capital Mumbai in 2008, taking a heavy toll on civilians and security personnel before they were neutralised. (ANI)