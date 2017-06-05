Efforts on to identify terrorists of Bandipora encounter: J-K Police

[India] June 5 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Army for its alertness and bravery during the retaliatory fire by 45 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at Sumbal in Bandipora, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that efforts are on to indentify the terrorists and the organisation they belong to.

"The terrorists were not local. They had come with an intention to create mayhem but fortunately our armed forces retaliated effectively. We are trying to identify who these terrorists were and which organisation they belonged to," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid told media.

He added that the Army retaliated the fire and the exchange of fire continued for some time. "The police and army enforcements were rushed to the spot. Four dead bodies of the terrorists were found later," he added. Meanwhile, CRPF Director General R. R. Bhatnagar said that the terrorists were armed with automatic grenades and other weapons. "Their intention was to enter the camp and then cause huge damage. It was the alertness and bravery of our troops which stopped these terrorists from entering the campus. We were able to liquidate them without any losses on our side," he added. At least four militants were killed in retaliatory firing by 45 Battalion CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at Sumbal in Bandipora district this morning. The militants were reportedly attempting a suicide attack on the CRPF camp. "The terrorists tried storming camp around 3:30 a.m. to execute a fidayeen attack. Four terrorists have been gunned down," Yogesh Kumar, Sub Inspector (CRPF) told media. The CRPF also confirmed about the neutralization of four militants on its Twitter handle while stating that CRPF and Sumbal Police successfully foiled fidayeen attack on army camp. The army also recovered four AK-47 rifles, one fitted with UBGL, grenades and huge cache of ammunition. (ANI)