Egg thrown at Odisha CM during an event

[India], January 31 (ANI): A woman threw eggs on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during an event in Odisha's Balasore.

However, the Chief Minister escaped from the attack and the egg didn't hit him.

The woman was later detained by the security guards.

The woman reportedly hurled eggs at Patnaik as she was miffed with state government over the Kunduli gang-rape incident where a class IX girl committed suicide on January 22 after being allegedly gang-raped by four man in Koraput district in October last year.

However, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) alleged that the woman attacked Patnaik at the behest of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). (ANI)