Eggs hurled at Jay Panda during water tank inauguration

May 30 (ANI): Alleged supporters of Biju Janata Dal MLA Pratap Jena hurled eggs at party MP Jay Panda on Tuesday, after the former was not invited during a water tank inauguration ceremony.

The water tank was built from Panda's Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund.

It is being claimed that Jena and Panda don't share a very good rapport.

The name plate of the project bearing Panda's name was also vandalised by some untoward elements.

Reacting to the incident, Jay Panda told ANI, "Allegations are false. Plaque which was broken had names of local MLA and officials. I have always ensured they are invited."

Later he followed up with a Tweet saying, "Forget stones and eggs, they can't cow me down even if they use bullets. These MPLAD-funded projects = 5.2 million litres of drinking water Panda has been facing problems for voicing his opinions on the party's problems. BJD chief and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sacked him from the party's spokesperson post. (ANI)