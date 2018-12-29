Egypt: 4 dead in tourist bus bombing near Giza

[Egypt], Dec 29(ANI): As many as four people including three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide lost their lives in a roadside bombing that targeted a tourist bus here on Friday, Prosecutor-General Nabil Sadek has confirmed.

CNN quoted Sadek as saying that the blasts which took place in the Haram district of Giza, famous for the Egyptian pyramids, injured 11others by an improvised explosive device (IED) that was hidden near a wall.

Till now no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez declared it to be an act of terrorism. "The bombing of the tourist bus in El-Maryoutiya, a despicable, cowardly terrorist act which targets what cannot be targeted: The determination of Egypt and the Egyptians," Hafez tweeted. "We extend our sincere condolences to the victims' families in Vietnam and Egypt. We will continue to move towards a new year of determination to root out terrorism," he added. Meanwhile, Prosecutor-General Sadek has ordered for further investigation into the matter along with proper forensic reports and CCTV footages. The Egyptian Interior Ministry had earlier stated that the tourist bus was occupied with two Egyptian citizens, including the bus driver and the other one representing the tourism company, while the rest of the passengers included 14 Vietnamese people.(ANI)