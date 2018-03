Egyptian Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his visit to India.

He is in India to participate in the meeting of the bilateral joint commission meeting.

The two discussed regarding strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Egypt and pledged to deepen their cooperation in multi-spheres including infrastructure, trade and investment.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Minister attended the 7th India-Egypt Joint Commission Meeting led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)