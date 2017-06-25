Eid to be celebrated across India on Monday

[India]June 25 (ANI): Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Monday, announced Muslim cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahal here today.

Eid al-Fitr, or Eid, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

"The Moon has been seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and India, and hence it is declared that the Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on June 26 in all over India," the cleric announced.

He also said the Eid namaz (prayer) will be held in Lucknow at 10:00 a.m. at Eidgah grounds.

"The Eid namaz will be offered for the sake of peace and communal harmony in the country and Kashmir," Firangi Mahal said. (ANI)