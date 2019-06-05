Eid-ul-Fitr: Devotees offer prayers in Aligarh

Aligarh: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country today. Scores of Muslims residing in the Aligarh region gathered at Shah Jamal Eidgah on Wednesday to offer "namaz" (prayers) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and bid farewell to Ramzan, and welcome a festival that begins with the sighting of the new moon.

Along with middle-aged men, a lot of youngsters were seen offering prayers. Shah Jamal Eidgah is considered to be the biggest congregation in this region. More than 2000 people came today to offer prayers here.

Extending his greetings to the Muslim community around the world on Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives #PresidentKovind." Besides Aligarh, thousands of Muslims in Bhopal and Gorakhpur dressed in their finery also offered the special congregational prayers at their nearby mosques. Ramzan is observed as the community fast from dawn to dusk seeking forgiveness from the god for the past sins. Chand Raat is the 29th day of Ramadan when Muslims keep an eye out for the crescent moon. The fasting ends on the first day of the tenth month of Islamic year which is celebrated as Eid.