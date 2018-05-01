Eight arrested in Jehanabad molestation case

[India], May 01 (ANI): Four more people have been arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Jehanabad.

A total of eight people have been arrested in the case, out of which five are minors.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons after videos showing a minor girl being molested by a group of youths went viral on social networking sites on Saturday.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were also constituted to investigate the incident. (ANI)