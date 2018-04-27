Eight Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

Raipur: Eight Maoists -- six of them women -- were killed in a joint operation by Chhattisgarh and Telangana security personnel near the inter-state boundary in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

Chhattisgarh's Director General, Anti-Naxal (Maoist) Operations, D.M. Avasthi told reporters that the gunfight between the Maoists and the security forces which included Chattisgarh's DRG and STF, Telangana's elite Greyhounds, the Central Reserve Police Force's Cobra Battalion took place in the Eyrmidi police station area.

The Indian Air Force also played a key role in recovering the bodies from the spot, he said, adding that the killed rebels were being identified. According to Avasthi, a large haul of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered after the two-hour gunfight in the mountainous area.