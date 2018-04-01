Eight militants killed in massive gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Eight militants were killed and three soldiers injured in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.





State police chief S.P. Vaid said bodies of seven militants including two top commanders were recovered from an encounter site in Shopian district's Dragad village.





Three soldiers were also injured, Vaid said. "In Shopian's Kachdoora 4-5 terrorists are believed to be trapped but some civilians are also trapped in the houses there and we are making efforts to rescue them," he added. Also on Sunday, one militant identified as Rouf Khandey of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed and another arrested after a gunfight erupted in Anantnag district's Dialgam village.

Authorities have suspended internet services in south Kashmir areas.

Rail services between Baramulla in the valley and Bannihal in the Jammu regi n have also been suspended for the day.