Eight people sent to police custody over custodial death of Shimla gang rape accused

[India], September 4 (ANI): Eight people, who were arrested in connection to the custodial death of one accused in Shimla gang rape case, have been sent to police custody till September 7.

On August 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested eight people, including Inspector General of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in connection to the custodial death of a Shimla gang rape accused.

The accused was arrested along with five others for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

All the six accused were arrested after the father of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the Kotkhai Police Station. The accused raped and murdered the girl when she was returning home from school on July 5. Her body was reportedly found a day after she went missing, from a nearby forest area. The CBI is investigating the case. (ANI)