Eight-year-old's attempt at making village ODF earns Modi's praise

[India], November 26 (ANI): Tushar, an eight-year-old 'Divyang' boy of Madhya Pradesh's Kumhari village, made headlines on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat' narrated an account of the lad's single-handed efforts in making his village open defecation-free (ODF).

The honour of being mentioned by the Prime Minster has brought joy to the whole village, and especially the parents of the boy.

"It's a matter of pride for us that my son, who is mute and deaf, brought laurels to our village," Tushar's mother, Anju Urade told reporters.

Since Tushar is a differently-abled boy, his mother also appealed to Prime Minister Modi to help in his treatment. "We can't afford his treatment. We appeal Modiji if he can help us in getting him operated in India or outside, if his condition can be treated," she said. Tushar's mother wants him to reach greater heights in life, and requested the government to also provide money to help in his education. Santosh Urade, the proud father of the child, said that Tushar's achievement would be an inspiration to all. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in the 38th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' address, shared the boy's story with the country. "You will be amazed to know that Tushar, an eight year old differently-abled, Divyang boy from Madhya Pradesh, had taken a firm resolve to make his village Open defecation free. Such a young child, but his grit and determination were larger and mightier. He cannot speak but he made a whistle his weapon," Prime Minister Modi said. He told that Tushar woke up every morning at 5 am, and awoke everyone else by visiting households of his village and using gesticulation to convey the message to others of not defecating in the open. "He visited 30-40 households each day, and gradually Kumahari village became open defecation free," PM Modi continued. "Our Divyang brothers and sisters are firm in their resolve; they are competent, capable, courageous and determined. Today, they are doing well in every field," the Prime Mnister added. (ANI)