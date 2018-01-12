Ekatm Yatra: MP CM urges people to spread oneness

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed people to spread love and oneness through Ekatm Yatra.

"The cooperation of people is unprecedented. We all should spread love and oneness through Ekatm Yatra, which will reach Omkareshwar on January 22. The statue of Adiguru will be built in Omkar parvat," said the chief minister.

The Ekatm Yatra was launched by the Madhya Pradesh government to collect metal pieces in order to install a 108-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa.

The yatra, which was flagged off by Chouhan on December 27, will conclude at Omkareshwar on January 22. (ANI)