Elaborate security in place for Amarnath Yatra

The first batch of 2,234 pilgrims for this year's Amarnath Yatra arrived here Sunday amid tight security arrangements, officials said. New Delhi: The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The first convoy of 93 vehicles, including three motorcycles, carrying the pilgrims was flagged off at Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday by advisor to the Governor, K K Sharma.

A multi-tier security grid has been formed for the security of pilgrims this year.

"A robust security cover has been put in place for the Yatra which includes satellite and chip-based tracking of vehicles and pilgrims. The deployment of forces will be in various layers to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage," the officials said.

Elaborating upon the security plan, they said apart from a special motorcycle squad of CRPF personnel with cameras fixed on their helmets accompanying the convoys -- which was introduced last year CCTV cameras have been placed at various locations at base camps and sensitive spots along the twin routes, including on the highway.

The 300 additional companies of security forces deployed for the conduct of parliamentary polls in Kashmir Valley have been retained and deployed for the security of the pilgrimage, they said.

Besides the security deployment on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Yatra routes, stationing personnel in sensitive areas and quick reaction teams (of police and CRPF), mobile vehicle check posts along with technical monitoring, including through drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, are all part of the comprehensive security plan.

The officials added that barricades will be erected on the highways soon after the cut-off timing for the movement of security forces' convoys and pilgrims.

They said each Yatra vehicle will be fitted with Radio Frequency Identification tag which will remain under the radars connected with respective control rooms, and no such vehicle will be allowed to cross a particular point after the cut-off timing.

To further strengthen the security apparatus, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has provided every pilgrim with barcodes which will be connected with towers set up at multiple locations along the Yatra route.

Inspector General of CRPF, Ravideep Singh Sahi said stringent security arrangements have been made right from Jammu to the holy cave shrine.