Elated Padma Shri awardees thank Centre for accolade

After their names surfaced in the list of Padma Shri awardees for the year, the elated recipients of the accolade expressed gratitude towards the central government for the recognition.

Uttarakhand folk singer Pritam Bhartwan, whose name also surfaced among the list of Padma Shri awardees, thanked the government for recognising local music.

“I would like to thank the Government of India for recognising our local music. I dedicate this award to the audience, to the folk artiste of Uttarakhand, and to my father who was also my mentor,” he told ANI.

Mountaineer Bachendri Pal said the honour came as a surprise to her. “I was really shocked, it was a surprise for me as well, and I want to thank Modi government. I have not ever applied for an award. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents,” said Pal. Social worker Chinna Pillai, who was conferred the Padma Shri, revealed that she first came into limelight due to former late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I first came into light due to former Prime Minister Vajpayee Ji. For receiving this award, I thank Dhan foundation and my fellow friends who always stood for me." Pillai said she started the concept of “Kalanjiam” or microcredit loan with amounts as low as Rs 5, 10 and 20. “I started with a meagre amount of Rs 5, 10, 20 and formed 'Kalanjiam' (microcredit loans). I used to work as a labourer during the day and for 'kalanjiam' at night. I worked against alcoholism and usury prevalent in rural areas,” said Pillai. Farmer Babulal Dahiya from Madhya Pradesh's Satna added: “I am feeling happy but I feel happier when I see my paddy crop ripe. It gives me a sense of accomplishment. I have more than 200 types of crop today, I have been working to conserve them since 2005.” Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the names of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th Republic Day. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna. This year's awardees comprise four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri recipients. (ANI)