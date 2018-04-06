Elderly man tries to commit suicide after thrashed by mob

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): Unable to bear the humiliation, an elderly man tried to commit suicide after he was tied to a tree and thrashed by his villagers in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari.

The 55-year-old Sanjeeva Rao was thrashed after allegations that his son had misbehaved with a married woman.

Rao went into depression and later attempted to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

In a critical condition, he was sent to Jangareddy Gudem hospital.

According to police, Rao's son allegedly molested a married woman and ran away from the village. As a result, a mob caught hold of his father and punished him.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)