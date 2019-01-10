Elderly to accompany cattle in Delhi govt's 'PG hostels': Gopal Rai

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): In a big step towards animal welfare, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai announced that the government would open PG hostels for cows and build a gaushala-cum-old age home where elderly would live in their company.

Rai also said that we have suggested the Delhi government to rename Animal Husbandry unit of Development as the Animal Health and Welfare Department.

"For the first time, Delhi government has decided to frame a policy for animals. After examining the work of the Animal Husbandry unit of Development, we've suggested to rename it as Animal Health and Welfare Policy," Gopal Rai wrote on his Twitter handle.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Rai said: "We had five cow shelters, one of which was canceled after receiving a complaint, so there are four now. We're planning to open the most advanced cow shelter in Ghumanhera, it will be a 'gaushala' cum old age home where the elderly will be in the company of cows. An 18-acre plot will be allocated for this." "We have plan to tag animals with microchips to monitor their locality, health and vaccination records. There are various animal welfare policies for people but no policy for animal welfare," he added. Elaborating about the PG hostel for cows, Rai asserted: "These hostels will accommodate cows abandoned by their owners when they don't want them. Also, the owners will have to pay for the PG services where the government will look after cattle's fodder, treatment and health facilities." Rai further said that the Delhi government will inaugurate 'round the clock' hospital for cattle near Tis Hazari on January 16. "It is one of the major projects initiated by the government and it will run on a pilot basis for few days," he added. (ANI)