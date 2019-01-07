Election Commission cancels Jan 28 Tiruvarur bypoll

Chennai: The Election Commission of India has cancelled the January 28 Tiruvarur bypoll, necessitated by the demise of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, after political parties expressed reservation in holding the exercise in view of the ongoing relief measures following Cyclone Gaja.

An EC order said the notification issued for the bypoll had been cancelled. The order signed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said a fresh date will be announced in due course of time.

"Bye-election for Tiruvarur rescinded as per orders of the ECI," Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer N Satyabrata Sahoo said in a brief statement in Chennai. The ECI, in a communique to the state CEO, said the poll panel's notification dated January 3, scheduling bypoll to Tiruvarur on January 28, "shall stand rescinded forthwith". The Tiruvarur constituency fell vacant after the MLA representing the seat, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, passed away on August 7, 2018. Tiruvarur is one of the worst-hit districts in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm Gaja in November, 2018. Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha member D Raja had submitted a representation to the CEO, seeking postponement of the bypoll. Tiruvarur District Collector L Nirmal Raj, who is also the District Election Officer, had on January 5 held a meeting with the representatives of the political parties after the CEO asked him for his view on holding the bypoll.