Election Commission recognizes Nitish Kumar-led group as JD-U

New Delhi: In a major setback to rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, the Election Commission on Friday ruled that the group led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the "real party" and also entitled to use the party's "Arrow" symbol.





In its order, the poll panel said: "The respondent group led by Nitish Kumar has demonstrated overwhelming majority support in the legislature wing as well as majority in the National Council of the party which is the apex level organisational body of the party.



"Accordingly, the group led by Nitish Kumar is hereby recognised as the Janata Dal-United in terms of Paragraph 15 of the symbols order," the poll panel said.

"Consequently, the group led by Nitish Kumar is entitled to use the reserved symbol 'Arrow' of the party as a recognised state party in Bihar," it said.

Sharad Yadav, a former President of the JD-U, broke away from Chief Minister and JD-U President Nitish Kumar after the latter joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in July this year.