Election dates for Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, MP announced; results on Dec 11

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the election dates for five upcoming state elections. Only Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, while Mizoram , Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in a single phase.

Election for Chhattisgarh will be held on 12th and 20th November, while Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh will be on the 28th November.

Elections for Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on the 7th of December. Results will be announced on the 11th of December.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat also mentioned that "Accessible Election" is the theme for the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh. He also stated that Media needs to be constantly appraised about all the election related proceedings. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat also said that the commission has suggested certain changes in the affidavit of the candidates who are contesting the polls. He also spoke on the safety of the process and how the commission wants to make it error-free. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force from this afternoon. The 200-member Rajasthan House expires on January 20, 2019. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019. Mizoram's 50-member House expires on December 15, 2018. Chhattisgarh's Assembly, comprising 90 members, ends on January 5, 2019. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently dissolved the House to avoid a possible clubbing of Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi's dream of stitching together a united opposition received a massive dent earlier this week as Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati ruled out any alliance with the party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The BJP won the 2013 Rajasthan elections, winning 163 of the 200 assembly seats.