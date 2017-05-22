"Election oriented BJP" makes promises only for wins: Shiv Sena

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Election Commission (EC) should take strong note of the false promises given to the voters during the time of campaigning by the candidates.

The Sena's reactions came after party chief Uddhav Thackeray urged the poll panel to bar the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers from holding campaign rallies to ensure a level playing field for various political parties

"EC should take strong note of it that false promises are given to the voters and none of them are being satisfied," Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI.

She dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an "election oriented party" that only make promises to win elections. "Modi ji made tall claims such as building Ram temple in Ayodhya, reducing inflation, solving Kashmir issue, promote " jai jawan jai kisan" even this motto is not taken into consideration. He also said that he will get all the black money from Swiss bank. But nothing of that has followed," she added. She further said that the Shiv Sena, like other opposition parties are demanding that there should be a complete loan waivers and start afresh for the farmers. Thackeray had accused the functionaries of ruling parties of not meeting their poll promises. He said that while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a package of Rs6,500 crore for Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs1.25 lakh crore for Bihar, not a rupee was given after the elections. Thackeray also said that after India's surgical strike against Pakistan, the neighbouring nation has conducted several strikes on the Indian territory. "There is fresh news now that another Indian has been arrested... again false cases will be filed and he will be hanged. Why is Pakistan not scared of you?" he questioned. The Prime Minister should be thinking how to make the nation stronger rather than strengthening his party, and similarly, the Chief Minister, instead of going to every nook and corner for holding rallies, should be mulling ways to improve farmers' plight and the law and order situation of the state, Thackeray said. (ANI)