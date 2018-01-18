Election schedule for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland polls

Polling in Tripura will take place on February 18 and Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results for all the three northeastern states will be declared on March 3.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the poll dates for the Legislative Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

The assemblies in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland have 60 seats each.

The five-year terms of the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies would expire on March 6, 13 and 14, respectively.

According to an IANS report, a total 3,27,595 new voters, including 88,412 first-timers between the age of 18 and 19, were registered in these rolls that showed an increase of 21.8 per cent.

In Nagaland, the Naga People's Front-led Democratic Alliance, backed by the BJP, is in power with TR Zeliang as Chief Minister. In the past year, the state confronted a political crisis with the Chief Minister changing twice. In Tripura, the Left front has been ruling since 1993 with CM Manik Sarkar in his fourth term. However, the BJP this time is planning to change the scenario and increase its hold in northeast. This comes after 6 Trinamool Congress and 1 Congress lawmaker joined the saffron party.

In Meghalaya, the Congress-led government headed by Mukul Sangma has been in power for 8 year, although with several political instability. The party is facing a big challenge from BJP which has an alliance with Manipur National People's party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December opened several infrastructure projects ahead of the assembly elections in Meghalaya.

Parties other than the BJP too are gearing up to fight the 2018 Assembly polls in Meghalaya

