Election ticket to former Mehul Choksi's lawyer under scanner

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): Few days after the Congress Party released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the party yesterday withheld HS Chandramouli's candidature for Madikeri constituency.

Congress put Madikeri seat on hold after reports that the candidate HS Chandramouli had been a lawyer of Mehul Choksi, a key accused in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Speaking on the same, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "Reviewing information received after the announcement of seats, and we will be cleared in a day or two."

Earlier, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa had expressed his disappointment on social media after being denied the party ticket to fight in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. On April 15, the Congress Party had released its first list of 218 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for the 224-member Assembly, but Kalappa was not included in the list. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)