Elections are about BJP's development agenda vs Cong's destructive politics: PM

[India], December 10 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of voting in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the elections are about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) development agenda versus the destructive politics of the Congress Party.

"These elections are about the Vikas (development) agenda of the BJP versus the destructive politics of the Congress," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public gathering at Vadodara in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress Party for meeting the Chinese Ambassador when the Indian soldiers were fighting in Doklam.

"When our soldiers were fighting in Doklam, the Congress leaders were meeting Chinese Ambassador. When asked why, he said - to get a sense of what is happening in Doklam. Now, you tell me - in such times should we trust our authorities more or the Chinese," he said. Prime Minister Modi further said, "My government is for the poor. I can't understand the lies the Congress keeps saying. When we build a state of the art bus terminus for Vadodara, do we do it because Mukesh Ambani, Tata or Birla uses it? No we make this to serve the poor." He also stated that the Congress should stop telling lies and focus on development issues. "We give gas connections...are Ambanis, Adanis and Tatas the beneficiaries? No, the poor are. The Congress should stop their lies and focus on development issues," he added. The first phase of polling took place yesterday and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent. The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress Party is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)