Elections to 3 Delhi Rajya Sabha seats on Jan 16, AAP yet to nominate candidates

New Delhi: Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16, the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

The terms of the incumbent members - Dr Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi, representing the Congress - will end on January 27.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which holds a majority (66) in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is all set to win all three seats when legislators elect the lawmakers in the states they represent.

The party, sources said, has decided to nominate ‘outsider ground-level workers’ who have done some concrete work in their respective fields.

“The party had earlier decided to nominate economists but that didn’t work out. Now we have decided to nominate ground-level workers who have significant achievements in their respective fields,” said a party leader who did not want to be named. “The process is exactly how we chose our candidates for the assembly elections,” he said. “The process is exactly how we chose our candidates for the assembly elections,” he said. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had earlier approached former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to be its candidate but he declined the offer. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had earlier approached former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to be its candidate but he declined the offer. The move to nominate ‘outsiders’ is seen as the party’s plan to put an end to the internal rift over Rajya Sabha nominations. The move to nominate ‘outsiders’ is seen as the party’s plan to put an end to the internal rift over Rajya Sabha nominations. Many AAP leaders had been reportedly vying for the nominations with senior leader Kumar Vishwas coming out in the open alleging that he was not being given the opportunity despite being a founder member of the party. Many AAP leaders had been reportedly vying for the nominations with senior leader Kumar Vishwas coming out in the open alleging that he was not being given the opportunity despite being a founder member of the party. The notification for the elections would be issued on December 29 while the last date of nominations is January 5 before the polls on January 16. The notification for the elections would be issued on December 29 while the last date of nominations is January 5 before the polls on January 16. A senior AAP leader said the names would be finalised during a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting slated to be called two days ahead of few days of nomination. A senior AAP leader said the names would be finalised during a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting slated to be called two days ahead of few days of nomination.