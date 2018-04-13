Electric fence to keep India-Pak border in check

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): The authorities are making tight security arrangements to prevent rising cases of intrusion and smuggling at the international border adjoining Rajasthan.

Apart from the Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed here, the ordinary wires set up to mark the 840 km of India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan will be completely sealed with electrified cobra wires in the coming days.

The barbed electric wires can electrocute a person attempting to cut it and will also trigger an alarm and switch off a low watt bulb to alert the security forces.

"We are going to use CCTV cameras, cobra wires and other surveillance equipment to strengthen our border with Pakistan. To combat the heat during summers we are going to put water coolers and deep freezers for the benefit of our jawans," BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi told reporters. A provision of fresh fruits and vegetable has also been made for the jawans. (ANI)