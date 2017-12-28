Electricity at Rs 200 per month to all: MP CM

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): All houses in Madhya Pradesh, however remote they may be, may soon have a power connection, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Speaking at an event here, Chouhan promised to provide free power connection to the poor in the state and said that by paying just Rs 200, the people can use the electricity for a month.

"No house in the state will be deprived of electricity. We have introduced a law to electrify all houses. Every poor will be given free of cost electricity connection. Now, pay Rs 200 and use electricity for a month," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering in Raisen's Mandideep.

Paying homage to former chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa on his death anniversary, Chouhan said that he was not only a brilliant leader, but also had won thousands of heart and set an example of good governance. Chouhan vowed to undertake all the unfinished works left by Patwa and said his government will not leave any stone unturned to make former chief minister's dream of Madhya Pradesh come true. "All efforts are being taken to fulfill Sunderlal Patwa Ji's dream of making agriculture into a profitable business. An array of government schemes including the most recent Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana has been launched for the welfare of farmers and promotion of agriculture," he said. Chouhan said that his government is bringing a solution plan for the farmers who have become defaulter in the loan scheme so that they can become eligible to take advantage of the government's zero percentage plans. Emphasing that nobody born in Madhya Pradesh will live without a shelter, the Chief Minister said that his government has decided to provide pieces of land to all landless people of the state. Speaking about women empowerment, Chouhan said utmost importance is also being paid in empowering women through self-help groups (SHGs) and by providing 50 percent reservation to them in all urban body elections. "We are bringing several schemes for women's self-help groups, which will make you financially strong, arrangements have been made to give 33 percent reservation to daughters in government jobs," he said. The Chief Minister further said that the foundation stone for development work worth Rs 529 crore has been laid today for the growth of Mandideep.