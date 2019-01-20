Elephant Rejuvenation Camp: Jumbo who plays mouth organ

[India] (ANI): Lakshmi, the elephant who became an internet sensation after a video showing her playing the mouth organ went viral, continues to charm visitors to the temple in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

At the recent Temple Elephant Rejuvenation Camp, Lakshmi impressed onlookers with her prowess and left them awestruck wtih with her talent of playing mouth organ with her trunk.

The camp is a rejuvenation time for elephants from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are brought here annually.

"My elephant's name is Lakshmi. She can play the mouth organ. It was very hard to train her to play the organ and she initially broke five instruments. Gradually she began to understand what I say and now my Lakshmi can play for 15 minutes without stopping in our temple," said the elephants mahout of the Erattai Thirupathy Temple. At the camp, elephants receive royal treatment, served nutritious food and medicines a good shower and a brisk walk twice a day to improve their health. During the 48-day event they also undergo health screening and treatment for various ailments and infections. The caretaker of the elephants believes the camp held once a year is very good for their animals and offers a bonding place for elephants who are brought here from different temples and mutts. The camp, an initiative of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was started in 2003. (ANI)