Eleven civilians injured in ceasefire violation along LoC

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Eleven civilians have been injured in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) today.

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector.

Meanwhile, five civilians have also been injured in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Hiranagar sector in Kathua.

Earlier in the day, two civilians were killed, while four were injured in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on. This is the second consecutive day when Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs). More details are awaited. (ANI)