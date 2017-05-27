Elimination of Sabzar Bhatt, a big boost for army morale

[India], May 27 (ANI): Defence experts believe that the successful elimination of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhatt in Tral gives a huge boost to the morale of the Indian Army.

"When the defence minister and chief of Indian army staff support the army, like in Major Gogoi case this sure boosts the morale of the soldiers," Shivali Deshpande one of the experts, told ANI.

Deshpande however, cautioned that the mistakes committed by government after Burhan Wani's encounter should not be repeated again in this case.

Wing Cpmmander (Retired) Praful Bakshi, credited the successful encounter to the enhanced ambit of action for the Indian Army. He also stated that Major General Narula's statement regarding the army's changed pro-active policy would stabilize the situation. He said pre-emptive action of the army is the need of hour and there should be increased coordination between paramilitary forces, army and intelligence agencies for better efficiency. Two terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhatt, who succeeded Burhan Wani, were killed in an encounter in Saimu sector of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Tral operation is a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). An operation was launched by locally deployed RR troops at around 9 p.m. yesterday and concluded today. (ANI)