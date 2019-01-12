Email from anonymous account threatens to kidnap Kerjiwal's daughter

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous mail that threatened to kidnap Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter.

As per the details available, an anonymous email was received on January 9 which carried the threat.

The email from unknown account reportedly read, "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her."

Swinging into action, Delhi Police deployed a Protective Service Officer (PSO) for Kejriwal's daughter and the matter has been handed over to the Cyber cell for the probe.

More details are awaited. (ANI)