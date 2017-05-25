Embarking on 'propaganda blitz' has been PM Modi's hallmark: Congress

[India], May 25 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress Party on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is embarking on "propaganda blitz" and their only agenda is falsification of facts, insulting political opponents and questioning the wisdom of the people.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the BJP Government was using the public treasury to build the personality cult of "one person".

"This government is embarking on propaganda blitz and that has been the hallmark of the Narendra Modi Government. Distraction, propaganda, falsification of facts, intolerance, insulting political opponents, and questioning the wisdom of the people have been this governmnet's agenda. They are using the treasury just to build the personality cult of one person. The BJP has called it a Modi-fest. I don't see the poor, the unemployed, farmers of the indie and the vulnerable minorities in a festive mood," he added.

He further said that this government made false claims of betrayal, hopes and promises in these three years. On the security front, Sharma said that the Indian security is under a great threat as India has lost more soldiers and officers of the Armed forces in the last three years. "We have not, unlike them, politicised the issue. But we have been telling the Prime Minister that he should have a very clear roadmap of engaging with the neighbourhood, especially Pakistan. His Pakistan policy has been a diplomatic disaster. For him, it is just a photo opportunity," he added. Asserting that the India economy has seen a "flat growth", Sharma challenged Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Government to come out with an old GDP number and the latest GDP numbers. "Our challenge to the Government is 'you celebrate looting treasury to build personality cult around one man. Publish tomorrow the 10 year GDP figures as per the old and the new methodology.' The truth will be out," he added. (ANI)