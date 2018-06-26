Emergency was imposed to save Indira Gandhi: BJP

[India] June 26(ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that Emergency was imposed to save the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and was planned six-months in advance.

"The country witnessed a phase of cruelty at the time of Emergency in 1975 to save the then Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi. It was pre-planned six months before the imposition," said Prasad.

He further recalled Dev Kant Barooha's slogan during Emergency, "Indira tere naam ki jai, tere kaam ki jai, Indira tere subah ki jai, tere shaam ki jai."

Prasad also called emergency an 'unconstitutional act' adding that the image, identity and footprints of the Congress party continue to be influenced by the emergency. He said, "Nobody knew about the imposition of emergency. It was a completely unconstitutional act because in the maintenance of the internal security act you have to give grounds of public order disturbance." "Emergency constituted an attack on all platforms of democracy. Firstly on Indians, because thousands of people were put behind bars under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act )alone. Secondly, the freedom of the press, and thirdly- compromising the dignity of the parliament," he added. Prasad further said that he along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, among others, fought against Emergency as student activists for the freedom of media, judiciary and individuals. June 25 marks the day when Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency across the country, which lasted for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977. However, the BJP is observing the 43rd anniversary of this time period as a 'Black Day.' (ANI)