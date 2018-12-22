Emirates Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Yangon in Myanmar made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Saturday due to a medical emergency to a 5-year-old passenger.

At 1.03 pm, fight UAE388, Boeing B777-300 requested Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) for diversion to Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Ahmedabad ATC immediately approved the diversion and initiated priority landing procedures.

Two ambulances were made available when the flight landed at the airport and the child named Zack Jesionek, a British national was shifted to Apollo hospital here.

The flight departed for Yangon later in the afternoon (ANI)