Emirates to continue with 'Hindu meal' option

[India], July 4 (ANI): After receiving negative feedback from its customers, especially Hindus, Emirates Airlines on Wednesday stated that it will not remove 'Hindu meal' from its in-flight menu.

"Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we'll continue to provide Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify and request this option," read a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Dubai-based airline had announced that the decision to withdraw the above-mentioned option from its in-flight menu was taken following a review of the onboard products and services.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," a statement from Emirates Airlines read. However, the airline said that Hindu passengers would still be able to choose from a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regionally-inspired meals. (ANI)