Emotional adieu given to Pulwama brave hearts

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The CRPF jawans, killed in the Pulwama terror attack, were on Saturday given an emotional adieu in their respective native places across the countries, with a huge number of people attending the funerals and chanting slogans denouncing Pakistan.

An outpouring of anger and grief was witnessed as funeral processions were taken out in villages and cities across 14 states from where the fallen CRPF personnel hailed.

Of the 40 personnel killed, 12 were from Uttar Pradesh alone, while 5 were from Rajasthan. 4 were from Punjab, 2 each were from West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, one each were from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh.

Visuals from around the country showed distraught families weeping for their loved one, as people gathered across Patna, Ranchi, Shahpur, Jabalpur among other places to pay their last respects. Daughter of CRPF ASI Mohan Lal was seen paying last tribute to her father while the father of slain CRPF Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur from Ratanpur, Bhagalpur said, "I will send my other son as well to fight. But Pakistan must be given a befitting reply." In Maharashtra, people staged a protest on railway tracks at Nallasopara railway station, while earlier ace lyricist Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi had cancelled their upcoming trip to Pakistan following the attack, Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple trust decided to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the families of the slain CRPF personnel as well. The international community too extended support to India following the dreaded Pulwama terror attack with as many as 48 countries condemning the incident that shook the nation on Thursday. Several candlelight vigils and prayers meetings were also organised across the country to express solidarity with the families of the slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. Security Forces on Friday took out a candlelight march in Hyderabad's Telangana condemning the ghastly terror attack, while hundreds gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar to hold candlelight marches as a mark of protest and to pay tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack. At Port Blair and Ladakh too hundreds of people gathered and lit candles and condemned the cowardly act. (ANI)