Employment generated 155 percent more in 2016-17: Venkaiah Naidu

[India], May 31 (ANI): Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu chaired the third Governing Council meeting of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) here today, to deliberate upon the steps to further strengthen the Mission at different levels.

The Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Rao Inderjit Singh and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Maya Singh also attended the meeting.

The steps taken to strengthen the mission include,

• Under skill training, it was decided to enhance financial provisions for differently-abled, who will be provided extra conveyance allowance, additional post-placement support, support for personal assistive aids and additional uniforms to encourage them to get trained. Further Training Providers shall be incentivized for training differently-abled and undertaking job outreach activities for them.

• The employment generated during 2016-17 was 2,36,218, which is 155 percent more than the previous year. Besides this, the physical progress of the other components has also shown a significant increase in 2016-17.

• Below poverty line (BPL) population shall now be able to avail conveyance charges while participating in skill training programmes under the Mission. Uniforms shall also be provided to all beneficiaries undergoing skill training.

• In view of non-availability of suitable land in the metros for construction of shelters near to the concentration of homeless, it was decided to allow State/UTs to hire buildings and refurbish them suitably for running of shelters till the permanent shelters are constructed.

• For expediting faster setting up of shelters, it was also decided to seek land, for construction, from PSUs including Railways, encourage CSR support, rope in reputed social organizations to run DAY-NULM shelters and co-opt shelters being run by them under DAY-NULM and provide for management cost. The decision will provide the State/UT Govt. an additional option for providing shelter for urban homeless.

• Since the goal of shelters is not only to provide a space for living, but also to provide a conducive environment to the homeless so that they can achieve their potential, it was decided to ensure access to skill training programmes by organizing special screening and mobilization camps for the shelter inmates.

• It was decided to remove the observance of expenditure ceiling of Mission Management costs at State Level. However, the expenditure would continue to be monitored at National Level within the prescribed ceiling. It will help the States in positioning and training of requisite manpower for better implementation of the mission.

• It was decided to increase the salary of Community Organisers from Rs.10, 000 to Rs.15, 000 per month. Further it was decided to authorize the state to further enhance it according to the subsequent revision of minimum wages.

Naidu expressed satisfactory while reviewing the physical and financial progress under DAY-NULM during the last three years and said that the focus should be given more on skill development which enables in self-employment.

As against the target of formation of 1, 05,000 Self-Help Groups, actual performance has been 1, 90,266. Under Self-Employment Programme component, 1, 78,896 beneficiaries have been given subsidized bank loans for setting up individual and group enterprises against the target of 1,25,062.

A total of 8, 37,764 urban poor have been imparted skill training, during the last three financial years. 666 shelters for urban homeless have been so far made functional. (ANI)