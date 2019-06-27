Emulate campaigning style of RSS: Sharad Pawar to NCP workers

[India], June 6 (ANI): Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday advised party workers to undertake RSS style campaigning and visit houses to communicate the party's message.

"Starting now, party workers should meet people by going to their homes. If we will start doing it now, then during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, voters will not say, 'Why did you remember us now.' We should see how members of the RSS campaign," Pawar said here.

"As part of their campaigning, if they go to five homes and find one home locked, then they go to that one home again in the evening. If then also they find that home locked, then they visit that home in the next day, but they make sure that they get their message communicated to the people. RSS members know very how to stay in touch with the people," he added. The NCP won 41 seats in the state polls in 2014. (ANI)