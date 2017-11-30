Encounter between security forces, militants underway in J&K's Budgam

Budgam: An encounter raged between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam District, on Thursday morning.





At least two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants are reportedly trapped.





The Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are carrying out the operation. "As they closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter, which is now going on," IANS quoted a police officer as saying.



The mobile, internet services have been suspended to prevent spread of rumours. Further details are awaited.