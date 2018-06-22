Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Anantnag

[India], June 22 (ANI): An encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists in Anantnag's Srigufwara area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

This comes a day after, two police personnel were injured after terrorists fired upon a police party here in Pulwama district.

On a related note, the Central Government had earlier this week announced the cessation of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir which was suspended in the wake of Ramzan. (ANI)