Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire on them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight is going on. Further details are awaited. Upon receiving a tip-off, the security forces began a search operation in Sirnoo village. "As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police said.