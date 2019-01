[India], Jan 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

The exchange of fire is underway. However, no casualty or injury has been reported as yet.

Earlier on Friday, a civilian was shot at by a terrorist in Pulwama district. The injured was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)