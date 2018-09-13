Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J-K's Sopore

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore area here on Thursday.

Following the incident, all the internet services in the Baramulla district have been suspended.

Further details are awaited.

On Wednesday, a forest guard got injured after terrorists opened fire in Jhajjar Kotli situated along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at the victim after the police intercepted the vehicle on the national highway. They, however, fled the spot moments after the attack.