Encounter breaks out in UP's Shamli, 2 arrested

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): An encounter broke out between miscreants and police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar told ANI that two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured.

The SP further informed that one policeman was also injured during the encounter.

"Two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured. One policeman has also got injured. Two motorcycles and around Rs.10 lakh cash has been seized. Two people escaped from the spot," Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)