Encounter ends in J-K's Kupwara, search ops underway

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): An exchange of fire, which took place between security forces and terrorists in wee hours of Friday, in Babagund village of Kupwara district, has ended, official sources said.

The combing operations are underway.

According to official sources, two or three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

No causalities have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday during an encounter in Memander area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (ANI)