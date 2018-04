[India], Apr 06 (ANI): Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Kangan area of Pulwama in South Kashmir.

As per reports, a Cordon-And-Search Operation (CASO) has been launched in the area to get hold of the terrorists.

The militants began firing at the security forces as they approached the suspected spot.

It is not yet clear how many militants are hiding in the area.

More details are awaited.

This is the second attack in a week upon security forces in Pulwama. (ANI)