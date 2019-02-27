Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Memander area of Shopain district in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

More details are awaited.

This comes a day after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, according to Foreign Secretary VijayGokhale.

The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out.

In retaliation, Pakistan reportedly violated ceasefire in a number of places along the LoC. Heavy shelling was also reported in the region. (ANI)