Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama; 2 militants killed

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

According to police, the security forces surrounded Hajin Payeen village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants who were hiding opened fire. That triggered an encounter in which two militants have been killed," an informed source said.

Reports from the area mentioned that the slain militants belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

Searches are underway in the area. --IANS sq/pgh/