Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Saturday in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Terrorists are reportedly holed up in the area where the encounter is underway.

More details are awaited.

A string of terrorist activities has taken place in the week.

Yesterday, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.

A week prior to this, three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama's Monghama area of Sirnoo village. Seven civilians and one security personnel too lost their lives in the gun battle. (ANI)